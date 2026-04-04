Controversy has continued to trail the wedding of the OPM founder’s autistic son after a video raised questions about the timing of key disclosures

The bride disclosed after the wedding that she was a mother of three, and her children’s father was late after the wedding

A woman has now called out the pastor for marrying off his son to a mother of three, slamming those celebrating him

A wave of controversy has hit social media following the wedding of Aboy, the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM).

A few days after the wedding, a woman criticised the pastor’s decision and slammed him for marrying off the young man.

A woman who slammed the OPM pastor for marrying off his autistic son faces criticism. Photo: Nsikan Louis, OPM

Source: Facebook

The marriage between Aboy and the woman went viral online and ignited heated discussion, with many observers expressing joy over the union while others questioned some aspects of the arrangement and shared differing opinions.

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

Woman slams OPM founder for marrying off autistic son

Identified on Facebook as Nsikan Louis, the woman drew people’s attention to how she was dragged for slamming the pastor’s action.

Insisting on her opinion, she noted that the pastor should be questioned rather than being celebrated for his action.

Her Facebook post read:

“So, this is the feedback I’m getting from the comment I dropped on OPM pastor’s post justifying his action to marry off a young man who clearly is unaware of what is happening. See come section.

“The pastor married off the boy because according to him, he “masturbates,” and has high lib*do. In saner climes, the pastor would be questioned. But here in Nigeria, he is celebrated, as well as his action justified by a group of retards.

“When we say that something is fundamentally wrong with the country, including many of the people in it, a lot of people will downplay it.

“How can marriage be the solution to a person that clearly needs psychosocial support? A young man is autistic and mentally unstable, the next thing you put a cash bait on him and marry him off, to the glee of an apparent mentally dislodged group of individuals.

“I’m not going to remove the comment. Let them insult me all they want. Posterity will reach out to each one according to their deeds, whether directly or indirectly.”

See screenshots from replies to her comment:

A woman not in support of autistic OPM man’s marriage faces dragging online. Photo: Nsikan Louis

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail woman's post about OPM member's marriage

Majikk Mike said:

"Sometimes make una just rest! Don't u think ur opinion in this matter is not needed? The man have the best of intentions for that boy! And that's all! If he feels the boy should get married then that's the best decision! U don't have to question anything! Mind your business."

Anita Chris

"All those supporting what that opm pastor did are mentally retarded human beings."

In a related story, Apostle Chibuzor announced that he had changed Aboy's name days after his marriage, revealing the new name of the autistic man.

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng