Access to affordable financing remains a major challenge for Nigerian small businesses

Loans and grants are now available to business owners through government and private initiatives

Government schemes like MarketMoni and TraderMoni provide interest-free loans of up to N100,000

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Access to funding remains one of the biggest obstacles for small business owners in Nigeria. From petty traders struggling with daily capital to growing enterprises seeking expansion funds, the need for affordable and accessible financing continues to rise.

However, there are several funding opportunities available to small and medium-scale businesses, provided through government-backed initiatives and private sector programmes in Nigeria. Several loan and grant opportunities, ranging from N10,000 micro-support to multi-million-naira funding, are now available to help businesses start, grow, and scale.

Legit.ng highlights some of the most notable funding opportunities currently open to Nigerian small business owners.

Access to affordable financing remains a major challenge for Nigerian small businesses. Photo: wirestock

Source: Getty Images

1. N1.3 Billion Grant Pool for Female Entrepreneurs

One of the most significant opportunities available is the N1.3 billion grant programme launched by billionaire businesswoman Folorunso Alakija under the Flourish Africa initiative. The beneficiaries will receive grants from the N1.3 billion pool.

The initiative is part of the Flourish Africa Business and Life Skills Programme 2026 (Cohort 5), designed to empower women through a combination of funding, training, and mentorship.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be female entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 50

Have a business that has been operating for at least 12 months

Be based in cities such as Lagos, Abuja, or Port Harcourt.

Successful applicants will benefit from:

Access to grants from the N1.3 billion funding pool

Business and life skills training

Mentorship and networking opportunities

2. N100,000 Petty Traders Grant Programme

For micro-entrepreneurs and informal traders, the Petty Traders Grant Support Programme offers a more accessible entry point.

The programme provides grants ranging from N10,000 to N100,000 to help Nigerians start or expand small businesses such as retail trading, food vending, and basic services.

Key requirements include:

Being between 18 and 55 years old

Having an existing business or a clear business idea

Possessing a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and bank account

One of the biggest advantages of this scheme is its simplicity. Applicants do not need business registration, and the process involves minimal paperwork, making it highly accessible to grassroots entrepreneurs.

Importantly, the grant is non-repayable, providing much-needed relief for small traders who cannot afford the loan repayment pressures.

3. FG Interest-Free Loans (MarketMoni & TraderMoni)

The Federal Government has also expanded efforts to support small businesses through interest-free loan schemes under its social investment programmes.

Through MarketMoni and TraderMoni, eligible Nigerians can access loans of up to N100,000 with zero interest and no collateral requirements.

The programmes are targeted at:

Market women

Small-scale traders

Artisans and cooperatives

Key features include:

Zero-interest loans

No collateral required

A three-month moratorium before repayment begins

These initiatives are designed to improve financial inclusion and help small businesses restock goods, boost working capital, and stabilise operations.

4. Youth Business Loans Up to N5 Million

Young entrepreneurs are also being targeted through government-backed loan programmes offering significantly higher funding amounts.

Under the SMEDAN Inspire–Create–Start–Scale (ICSS) programme and similar initiatives, Nigerian youths can access loans of up to N5 million at single-digit interest rates.

The programme goes beyond funding by offering:

Entrepreneurship training

Mentorship

Market access support

Loan categories include:

Start loans (N250,000 to N2 million)

Scale loans (N1 million to N5 million)

This structured approach aims to ensure that young entrepreneurs not only receive funding but also develop the skills needed to sustain their businesses.

Applicants must meet eligibility criteria, and prepare required documentation. Photo: MoMoProduction.

Source: Getty Images

5. SME Loan Scheme Backed by N100 Million Fund

Another emerging opportunity is a loan scheme introduced by the Coalition of Microlending and Cooperative Institutions in Nigeria (COMCIN).

The initiative provides access to low-interest loans of up to N5 million per business, funded through a N100 million facility.

The scheme is particularly targeted at:

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Informal sector businesses

Traders and service providers

Unlike traditional bank loans, the programme leverages micro-lending institutions to reach entrepreneurs who are often excluded from formal financial systems.

Flexible repayment terms and reduced barriers to entry make it an attractive option for growing businesses.

Key things to consider before applying

While these opportunities are promising, business owners should approach them strategically.

1. Eligibility Requirements

Each programme has specific criteria, including age limits, business stage, and location. Applicants must carefully review these before applying.

2. Documentation

Even simple schemes may require:

NIN

Bank account details

Basic business information

More advanced loan programmes may require detailed business plans.

3. Competitive Selection

Many grants involve screening processes, including training and pitching stages. Not all applicants will be selected.

4. Avoiding Scams

Use only official application portals

Avoid paying fees to third parties

Verify information from credible sources

For small business owners in Nigeria, access to funding is gradually improving. From N100,000 grants for petty traders to N5 million loans for scaling businesses, the options are becoming more diverse and inclusive.

However, securing funding still requires preparation, accuracy, and persistence. Entrepreneurs who understand the requirements and position their businesses effectively stand the best chance of benefiting.

As Nigeria continues to expand financial inclusion efforts, these loans and grants could play a critical role in unlocking the full potential of small businesses across the country.

FG shortlists 65 students for N50m Venture Capital Grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government shortlisted 65 innovators from over 30,000 applicants nationwide for the Venture Capital Grant programme.

The programme, arranged by the Ministry of Education and the Bank of Industry, offers up to N50 million in funding for qualified ventures.

The organisers disclosed that the selection involved multiple stages of assessment, including AI screening and evaluation by a multi-sector panel.

Source: Legit.ng