FCT, Abuja - Amid speculations surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's unreleased ministerial list, former governor of Lagos State, Akin Wunmi, has been spotted in Aso Rock.

This was confirmed in a report by Channels TV online that Ambode was in a crucial meeting with President Tinubu at the presidential villa on Friday, July 14.

Akinwunmi Ambode has been tipped as one of the favourites to get a seat in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

Ambode's meeting with President Tinubu comes after their last meeting at the state reception organised for him by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on June 29.

The perceived return of Ambode to the mainstream of Lagos politics reportedly began with Sanwo-Olu’s visit to his predecessor’s home to celebrate his 60th birthday on June 14.

However, there are speculations that Ambode is one of the top favourites for a position and a seat in President Tinubu's cabinet.

The meeting between the duo is perceived to be a conclusive conversation on the appointment of Ambode for a ministerial position.

