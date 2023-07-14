Ministerial List: Tinubu Holds Crucial Meeting With Ambode
FCT, Abuja - Amid speculations surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's unreleased ministerial list, former governor of Lagos State, Akin Wunmi, has been spotted in Aso Rock.
This was confirmed in a report by Channels TV online that Ambode was in a crucial meeting with President Tinubu at the presidential villa on Friday, July 14.
Ambode's meeting with President Tinubu comes after their last meeting at the state reception organised for him by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on June 29.
The perceived return of Ambode to the mainstream of Lagos politics reportedly began with Sanwo-Olu’s visit to his predecessor’s home to celebrate his 60th birthday on June 14.
However, there are speculations that Ambode is one of the top favourites for a position and a seat in President Tinubu's cabinet.
The meeting between the duo is perceived to be a conclusive conversation on the appointment of Ambode for a ministerial position.
Source: Legit.ng