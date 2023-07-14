A staunch supporter of Peter Obi has predicted that the Labour Party candidate will soon succeed Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's president

The Labour Party (LP) chieftain's supporter emphatically declared that Obi will be declared the true winner of the 2023 election by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC)

The hyper-optimistic 'Obidient' ended his comments with the popular affirmation, 'Peter Obi is coming'

FCT, Abuja - An apparent supporter of Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, @sirvic101, has declared that his preferred candidate will be declared the winner of the disputed poll.

According to @sirvic101, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, southeast Nigeria, will become Nigeria’s 17th president soon.

"Peter Obi is coming": Obidient

The ‘Obidient’ as supporters of Obi are fondly known also boasted that a re-run will, in fact, not be held. He, therefore, told Nigerians to “know this and know peace”.

@sirvic101 wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, July 13.

“There will be no rerun!!! Peter Obi will be declared the winner by the court. Know this and know peace. Peter Obi is coming!”

Major highlights as Peter Obi closes case against President Bola Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi and his Labour Party (LP) closed their petition at the presidential election petition court on Friday, June 23.

Obi had alleged that the 2023 presidential election that was held on Saturday, February 25, was rigged in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Peter Obi vs Bola Tinubu: Details emerge as INEC closes case in Labour Party's petition

Legit.ng also reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday, July 4, opened and closed its defence in Peter Obi’s petition challenging the result of the Saturday, February 25, 2023, presidential election.

At the court session, Lawrence Bayode, an information technology (IT) expert, was led in evidence by Abubakar Mahmoud, who is INEC's lawyer.

Bayode, who is a deputy director of ICT at the electoral commission, was cross-examined by President Bola Tinubu and vice-president Kashim Shettima’s lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

