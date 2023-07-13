A new prophecy has surfaced concerning the ongoing case filed at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Abuja

Prophet Samuel King, the founder of the City of Dynamite International Ministry, said accusations of the two major opposition parties regarding the outcome of the 2023 poll will be dropped

Prophet King advised Nigerians who voted against Bola Ahmed Tinubu to support the president and not allow emotions to shape their judgement

Ikeja, Lagos state - Samuel King Oije Okamaleya, the senior pastor of the City of Dynamite Glory Ministry International, has said according to a vision he received from God, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not be removed from power.

Prophet King said, in fact, all cases against the incumbent Nigerian leader at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) will be dropped.

‘Support President Bola Tinubu with prayers’: Prophet Samuel King

The cleric asked supporters of the third-placed candidate in the 2023 presidential election to move on, accept the APC chieftain as their president, and pray for him (Tinubu).

Prophet King revealed the prophecy while speaking recently during a Facebook Live. The programme was monitored by Legit.ng.

His words:

“The Lord showed me a vision that the court will drop all the charges against Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is what I saw. I saw all the accusations, all the charges nullified. It will not hold, it will not be strong. The evidence they are going to bring will not be concrete.

“The court case is going to be in favour for [sic] Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Let us pray for him. That is the only thing we can do.

“No matter what we do, no matter how angry, painful we are, I want you to please pray for the president of Nigeria.

“He might not be your president, maybe because you didn’t vote for him, but I want you to remove emotions from politics.

“Am I validating evil? No. Am I saying it is good for a person to rig election and be a president? No.”

He continued:

“Maybe we need to keep praying, for the prophecy to change. All I saw was that they said the case in the tribunal was dropped down against Bola Ahmed Tinubu and he was let to rule Nigeria, our country.

“So we keep praying that God is going to help us so that there would be one Nigeria.”

