The general overseer (GO) of the Christ House Of Prayer And Deliverance Ministries, Lagos, Prophet Elijah Bamidele, has disclosed what God allegedly revealed to him

Prophet Bamidele said no one can remove Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office as president of Nigeria

Lagos-based Prophet Bamidele asked citizens to support the president and pray that God keeps the country's leader alive

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ikorodu, Lagos state - Prophet Elijah Bamidele Ilukholor of the Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, Lagos, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will complete his constitutionally-allowed eight-year tenure.

Speaking to his congregation recently, Prophet Bamidele said he does not see anyone taking over the seat of the presidency from Tinubu.

Prophet Elijah Bamidele has asked for prayers for President Tinubu. Photo credits: Christ House of Prayer and Deliverance Ministry, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

‘Nigerians should pray for President Tinubu’: Prophet Bamidele

Speaking further, Prophet Bamidele stated that the fact and reality that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, is at the helm of affairs, cannot be changed.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

“Everybody should pray for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is the president of Nigeria — there is nothing you and I can do about it. And I did not see anybody taking over that seat from him.

“That man (President Tinubu) will complete his eight years. As long as God keeps him alive, eight years will complete [sic].

“Just pray that God should keep him alive, because (even) if he dies, Peter Obi cannot go there; someone around him (Tinubu) will take over.”

“I saw handcuffs in Obi's hands”: Prophet Bamidele makes new 'revelations', reveals what Labour Party candidate should do

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Bamidele said he saw a vision of Peter Obi in handcuffs.

Prophet Bamidele counseled Obi to be extremely careful because he might end up in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

According to him, “I saw it very clearly”.

Major highlights as Obi closes case against President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that Obi and his Labour Party (LP) closed their petition at the presidential election petition court on Friday, June 23.

Obi had alleged that the 2023 presidential election that was held on Saturday, February 25, was rigged in favour of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng