The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reflected on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu so far

El-Rufai, an ally of Tinubu, said the President's recent appointments and economic decisions speak volumes

He stated that Tinubu's administration has so far proven religious and ethnic bigots wrong and quenched a lot of negative perceptions and myths

Nasir El-Rufai has reflected on the aftermath of the 2023 presidential polls and the criticism that followed in the build-up to the election.

The former Kaduna State governor, a guest speaker at a public function in Lagos State over the weekend, said the aftermath of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory at the 2023 polls had taught religious and ethnic bigots vital lessons.

El-Rufai hailed President Bola Tinubu for his performance since he assumed office. Photo Credit: Nasir El-Rufai, Bola Ahmd Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said Tinubu's appointments over the past few weeks have shut critics and left them in awe.

El-Rudfai said:

“President Tinubu has shown so far that Nigerians should elect tried and tested problem-solvers of whatever religious, ethnic and regional description for righteousness to pervade our nation.”

In his comment, the former governor referred to the viral criticism of President Tinubu's decision to opt for a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

He said the emergence of Tinubu as President was an opportunity to break the barriers and displace the myths of what critics had predicted in the build-up to the election.

El-Rufai on four lessons learnt

1. False claims of northern dominance

The former governor said the election that produced Tinubu had shown that the "widely-held narrative in the South that the so-called Northern Oligarchy will hold on to power at all costs, disregard any commitments and deceive any political partners" did not play out as predicted.

He stated that Nigeria belongs to everyone and that only a leader like President Tinubu can unite the nation.

He said Tinubu's capacity displaces that of his contemporaries.

2. Peter Obi's failed campaign

El-Rufai also pointed out that going out to campaign in religious centres does not guarantee electoral success.

He said:

"Tinubu’s ascendance and Peter Obi’s rejection to third place in the 2023 election demystified fake polls and ethnic pundits and fully demolished the falsehood that Christianisation of any national political contest by campaigning in churches and tribal enclaves will lead to electoral success."

3. Northern politicians can be trusted

He further stated that the aftermath of the 2023 polls has portrayed that northern politicians can be trusted.

El-Rufai said the North stood for fairness and justice when it rallied behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As reported by Premium Times, he said:

“Third, it has restored the long-held belief that Northern politicians are trusted to keep their words and stand for fairness to all Nigeria, whether written or not."

4. Southern Christain agenda for presidency

He further stated that the “myth that the elected president of Nigeria from the South must be a Christian, which effectively disenfranchises all Muslims from the South-West, South-East and South-South has been conclusively settled.”

