President Bola Tinubu decision to permanently remove the fuel subsidy has forced some governors to reduce the cost of governance in their states.

At least two PDP governors felt the effect of the policy and announced a reduction in the number of the state's ministries

The new PDP governors are Dauda Lawal of Zamfara and Agbu Kefas of Taraba states

President Bola Tinubu's announcement of the removal of the fuel subsidy on Monday, May 29, force many institutions and individuals to adjust their style to meet the economic challenges that come with it.

The economic challenges did not leave out some states, particularly those under the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in ensuring that their performance is optimised in the face of the current reality.

Two new PDP governors announced reduction in number of ministries

Source: Twitter

Why some PDP governors announced a reduction in the number of ministries

Some of the states under the PDP appeared to have been affected by the removal of the fuel subsidy, and there is a need to reduce the cost of spending.

To reduce the cost of spending and perform optimally, the affected PDP states announced a reduction in the number of ministries under the states.

Interestingly, the PDP states that have made such a move barely two months since President Tinubu announced his decision are first-time governors.

Dauda Lawal

The new governor of Zamfara State reduced the number of ministries from 26 to 18 on July 7.

The new PDP governor made this known in a statement by Nuhu Anka, the Director General of the Media and Communication office of the Governor.

Agbu Kefas

Kefas is another new PDP governor that announced the reduction of the number of ministries in the state from 25 to 21.

The governor announced the development on his Twitter page on Thursday, July 6.

