The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that there is no crisis in the party.

This party maintained that despite the recent resignation of its national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; and national secretary, Iyiola Omisore, there is no crisis among key stalwarts as speculated in some quarters.

APC maintains there is no internal wrangling among members over Adamu's successor.

Adamu, Omisore's resignation: "No crisis", APC insists

In a statement on Saturday, July 22, by APC national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, the party said contrary to reports of deepening crisis, “the APC stands as one strong, dynamic, resilient and progressive party”, Channels TV reported.

According to the APC, the resignation of the two leaders showed the party’s level of institutional maturity and quality of its leadership which place the best interest of the party first and above personal egos and ambitions.

There's no disharmony among members, APC insists

The party also dismissed reports of disharmony among members of its National Working Committee (NWC) over the possible successor to Adamu, saying that they are “purely speculative”.

It added that the position of the NWC on the subject of succession to any vacant office would be communicated via the official channels of the NWC, The Cable report added.

