The national leadership of the Labour Party has urged its members and supporters to be on high alert as there's a high possibility of a rerun election as proceedings at the presidential election petition tribunal are ongoing.

The alert was prompted by the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, on Monday, July 10, at a virtual meeting with the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy led by Professor Eddie Oparaoji, the party's Diaspora Chairman in the United States.

Peter Obi and the Labour Party are still at the tribunal challenging President Bola Tinubu's victory at the 2023 polls. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Abure urged members not to be caught unaware as there are clues that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is already preparing.

According to a statement issued by Obiora Ifoh, the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Abure said:

"Rumours have it that those in government are already planning for a rerun, and this is one of the support we will be canvasing from you.

"We should also be getting prepared because since all those in government are already preparing for rerun, we too should not be taken unawares."

Presidential Tribunal: Labour Party calls for quick mobilisation ahead of imminent rerun

Abure charged members of the party on the need to begin to mobilise and engage relevant stakeholders ahead of a possible verdict by the tribunal that might tilt toward the direction of a rerun election.

He further maintained that the party's bannerman, Peter Obi won the presidential election and wants the tribunal to declare him the winner of the 2023 polls.

Abure said:

"We believe strongly that we won that election given the statistics we have given the result we have, we are not expecting anything less than the declaration of Peter Obi as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

"But supposing that didn’t happened as the government is believed to be planning for a rerun it will not also be out of place for we to be preparing for a rerun election."

Peter Obi allegedly moves to become president in 2027, Labour Party speaks

In another development, the Labour Party debunked the media report regarding Peter Obi's alleged presidential bid in 2027.

The opposition party described the report as false and noted the former Anambra state governor never granted such an interview.

Meanwhile, Obi and the Labour Party are challenging President Bola Tinubu's victory at the presidential election petition tribunal.

