Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after he emerged as ECOWAS Chairman

President Tinubu emerged as the new ECOWAS Chairman on Sunday, July 9, in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau

Buhari prayed that President Tinubu's tenure as ECOWAS Chairman will experience the restoration of good governance in the region

The Immediate former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his emergence as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS,

Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement issued via his Twitter handle @GarShehu, on Monday, July 10.

Shehu said Buhari is elated by the news that President Tinubu was elected ECOWAS Chairman at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the regional bloc held on Sunday, July 9, in Bissau, the capital of Guinea-Bissau.

The former president urged Nigerians not to let West Africa down for entrusting enormous responsibility on Tinubu

Buhari said:

“West Africans have entrusted our new leader with an enormous responsibility, and it will be our task as citizens to support him to not let them down.

“I pray the Almighty will make his tenure as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government see to the restoration of ECOWAS as the bastion of democracy, good governance and a leader in fighting terrorism and climate change on the continent.”

President Tinubu becomes new Chairman of ECOWAS

Legit.ngAfrica has earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been declared the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Nigerian president was elected at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday, July 9.

“ECOWAS making me chairman a surprise package”: Tinubu, speaks on coups

The new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the decision of fellow African leaders to unanimously appoint him as their leader, was “a surprise package”.

Speaking at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government on Sunday, July 9, in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, the Nigerian leader also vowed that West African nations will strongly oppose coups.

