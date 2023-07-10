The embattled PDP chairman in Ezza South LGA of Ebonyi State, Friday Abom has joined the ruling APC

Agbom announced his defection to the APC 4 months after he was suspended for alleged anti-party activities

He said the good governance by the state Governor Francis Nwifuru is the reason why he decided to join the APC

Abakaliki, Ebonyi state - Friday Agbom, the suspended chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agbom was suspended in March by the PDP ward executives who passed a vote of no confidence in him for alleged anti-party activities, The Nation reported.

Embattled PDP Chairman in Ezza South LGA of Ebonyi state, Friday Agbom joins APC 4 months after suspension. Photo Credit:Charles Kelechi Iteshi

Source: Facebook

The embattled PDP chairman officially announced his defection to the ruling APC during his visit to the lawmaker representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Chinedu Ogah, in Abakaliki, on Sunday, July 9.

Why I decided to join APC

He said his decision to join the APC is based on the massive development and good governance by state Governor Francis Nwifuru and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While welcoming the suspended PDP chairman to the APC, Ogah said:

“This is just the internal reception for these new members; we shall be welcoming them officially to the party at the Onueke Office. You have taken the right decision because this is your party and the right party that has contributed in no small measure to the development of the state and Nigeria.”

