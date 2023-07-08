Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has revealed he is more than ready to dialogue with bandits so that Nigeria will experience peace again

The Islamic scholar disclosed that he will volunteer to be part of the process if President Bola Tinubu urged him to do so

Sheikh Gumi revealed further that dialogue with the bandits has nothing to do with leadership but rather a holistic approach is all that is required

Renowned Islamic Scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has given conditions to dialogue with bandits.

The Kaduna-based scholar in an interview with Daily Trust expressed the willingness to volunteer negotiations with bandits in order to restore peace in the country.

Sheikh Gumi said he is ready to dialogue with Bandits if President Tinubu asks him to do so.

Source: Facebook

Islamic Scholar gives condition to dialogue with bandits

Sheikh Gumi said he would join the process if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu requests him to do so.

While he stated that he doesn’t necessarily have to lead the negotiations, Gumi said he would gladly be part of any government-approved group tasked with handling the talks.

He emphasized the need for a holistic approach that involves scholars, emirs, and professors working together to bring peace back to affected areas.

“I don’t have to lead it, but I would volunteer myself to be part of it. It’s not about leadership; it’s about a holistic package that addresses the issue.

“We need the involvement of emirs, scholars, and university professors who have conducted extensive research on these matters. Let’s all sit down together so that we can achieve peace and enable people to return to their farms,” Sheikh Gumi expressed.

