Sheik Ahmad Gumi, the Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, has commented on the recent appointment of service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu

However, Gumi condemned the retirement of lots of military generals by every new government since 1999

The cleric, who was also a former military general, explained that such practice has financial and professional implications while attaching it to 2 major problems in the country

Controversial Islamic Scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has condemned the culture of retiring senior military chiefs at the beginning of the new democratic government since the return of democracy in 1999.

The renowned Kaduna-based Islamic scholar made the condemnation while speaking on the appointment of new service chiefs by President Bola Tinubu and the compulsory retirement of over 100 military commanders.

Sheikh Gumi reveals why over 100 military chiefs should not have been retired Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu: The implications of retiring over 100 service chiefs, Sheikh Gumi reveals

Gumi, a former military general, said that it is not always advisable to retire several military generals with lots of experience and training while revealing the economic implication of the practice.

The cleric said:

"It is very unfortunate. It is a very sad development that we lose after training them. Some get their training abroad, with a lot of money to train them on a different kind of warfare."

Speaking on Daily Trust TV, the religious leader associated the problem with two major issues confronting the institution.

The problems are explained below:

Politicisation

According to Gumi, the appointment of the service chief is being politicised and the country is losing in finance and professionalism.

He said rather than looking for the professionalism of the retired generals, people now considered religion, ethnic affiliation and regions that the service chiefs were coming from, which were not supposed to be.

Military Tradition

The cleric also noted that it was not in the tradition of senior military generals to remain in service when their junior ones were appointed service chiefs.

Being a former military general, Gumi said:

"The hierarchy in the army did not allow a junior officer to preside over his seniors. There will be a break in the chain of command, and that necessitates that they have to be retired."

House of Representatives: Tinubu seeks security chiefs’ confirmation

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the names of the service chiefs to the House of Representatives for confirmation.

According to the letter, President Tinubu urged the lawmakers to fast-track the confirmation of the appointment of the service chiefs.

The development is coming at a time the Arewa Consultative Forum is calling on the president to negotiate with the bandits terrorising the northwest.

