The alleged N805m fraud case involving the convicted Delta senator who avoided jail for seven months, has been quashed on Friday, July 7, 2023, by the Supreme Court

Justice Emmanuel Agim in a ruling on Friday, upturned the conviction of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi by a lower Court (Court of Appeal)

The presiding judge also ordered the release of the PDP senator who is currently being held at the Ikoyi prison in Lagos

The Supreme Court has quashed the conviction of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, the lawmaker representing Delta North.

The court in a ruling on Friday, July 7, quashed his sentencing to seven years imprisonment for offences of fraud and money laundering.

Friday's ruling of the Supreme Court

Delivering his verdict on Friday, Justice Emmanuel Agim ordered the senator's immediate release from Ikoyi prison in Lagos where he is currently being held, The Nation reported.

The apex court also freed the two companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd – tried with him on a two-count charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a split decision of four-to-one, the Supreme Court set aside the July 1, 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, which reversed their discharge and acquittal by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

In a lead judgment by Justice Agim, the court held that Nwaobishi and the two companies were unjustly and maliciously prosecuted by the EFCC for committing no offences known to law, which subjected them to a needless criminal trial in relation to civil transactions.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi's earlier arrest by the EFCC

Meanwhile, the EFCC arrested the convicted senator who has been on the run since he was jailed for seven years for corruption over seven months ago.

The senator was convicted by the Court of Appeal in Lagos on a two-count charge of fraud and money laundering on 1 July 2022, Premium Times report added.

