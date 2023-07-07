The embattled cop, Abba Kyari was granted bail on Thursday, July 6, by a Federal High Court in Abuja

The judge, Justice James Omotosho, granted Kyari, bail to the tune of N50 million, but the respite wasn’t good enough for the embattled cop as a sister court has refused to grant him bail

Kyari and two of his siblings were charged before Justice Omo­tosho, after being accused of fail­ing to declare their assets to the NDLEA

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, July 6, granted a N50 million bail to the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, Legit.ng understands that the bail is tied the bail to several stringent conditions.

Why Abba Kyari will remain in custody, Justice Omotosho speaks

The presiding judge in a ruling on Thursday, explained that the final release of Kyari on bail would depend on developments in a sister case in which he was charged with four others on drug-related offences, Daily Trust reported.

Though the court okayed DCP Kyari’s release on bail, however, it held that his freedom from Kuje prison, where he is currently kept, would be dependent on developments in the drug trafficking case that is pending against him before a sister court presided over by trial Justice Emeka Nwite, Vanguard report added.

Justice Omotosho held that Kyari's release warrant in respect of the case before him, will only be signed if the other pending criminal cases are concluded or that he is granted bail in those cases.

High court grants Abba Kyari N50 million bail

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, July 6, granted bail at N50 million to suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari, in a charge in which he and two of his siblings are accused of failing to declare assets to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The NDLEA had filed the 24-count charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/408/2022, against Kyari and his two siblings – Mohammed Baba Kyari and Ali Kyari – in respect of which they were arraigned in June 2023.

In a ruling, Justice James Omotosho granted conditional bail to Abba Kyari at the sum of N50 million with two sureties in like sum.

