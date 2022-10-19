Delta, Asaba - The controversy surrounding the gubernatorial candidature of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta state ahead of the 2023 elections has been settled by the court, Vanguard reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Justice F.A Olubanjo of the federal high court in Asaba, Delta state issued a ruling declaring Olorogun Taleb Tebite as the rightful candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal constituency.

Olorogun Tebite will be reinstated as the PDP nominated candidate in Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal constituency for the 2023 general election. Photo: Olorogun Tebite

Source: Facebook

This verdict is coming after Tebite filed a suit against the party and the electoral body (INEC) and Chief Solomon Ahwinawhi over the replacement of his name with that of the latter after the party primaries.

It was gathered that the primaries were staged in May at the Ughelli township stadium.

The verdict of Justice Olubanjo also held that INEC should immediately withdraw the certificate of Ahwinawhi, remove his name from the INEC portal and replace it with that of Tebite.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tebite reacts to judgment

Tabite who was elated by the judgment of Justice Olubanjo said he was thankful to God that justice finally prevailed.

He said:

"I want to thank all for the unrelenting doggedness and belief in our struggle for justice, equity, and fair play in our great party. Once again, the Nigerian judicial system has clearly demonstrated that it is a beacon of hope for the great citizens of Nigeria."

He dedicated the victory to the PDP as he urged and begged the defendants to put the past behind them and display the traits of sportsmanship.

He also thanked his supporters for their relentless backing and their resilience during the course of the legal battle.

Tabite vowed that he will continue to uphold the interest of his people and ensure that they all enjoy the dividend of democracy.

He also thanked the bigwigs of the party in their effort to ensure that justice was served while also giving a special tribute to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the internal role he played to end the dispute.

Source: Legit.ng