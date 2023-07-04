Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has nullified the expulsion of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani from the PDP

The court ruled that the National Working Committee lacks the power to expel Nnamani from the party

Justice James Omotosho held that only the National Executive Committee has the power to discipline a federal lawmaker.

FCT, Abuja - The expulsion of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been nullified by Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Justice James Omotosho, who gave the ruling on Monday, July 3 described Nnamani’s expulsion from the PDP as null and void, The Punch reported

Omototosho added that the erstwhile National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu led National Working Committee lacks the power to expel Nnamani.

The presiding judge ruled that only the National Executive Committee and not the NWC has the power to discipline a member of the National Assembly.

“The NWC cannot validly conduct a hearing and reaching a valid decision of suspending or expelling the plaintiff from membership of the PDP”.

The court held that Nnamani was not given a fair hearing and that NWC cannot validly conduct a disciplinary hearing without according to the plaintiff’s fair hearing

The court, however, noted that the NEC has the power after having given Nnamani opportunity to be heard.

The judge concluded by saying that:

“The decision suspending the plaintiff is null and void. The decision expelling the plaintiff is nullified and set aside.”

