President Bola Tinubu has received criticism from an opposition figure, Daniel Bwala, over the executive order he signed for the suspension of taxes

Daniel Bwala, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the development is not worth celebrating

The ally of Atiku Abubakar, PDP's presidential candidate, asked President Tinubu to immediately repeal the order

FCT, Abuja - Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign, on Friday, July 7, asked Nigerians not to celebrate the executive orders for the suspension of taxes.

According to Bwala, the executive order is temporary.

Bwala faulted the Bola Tinubu administration on the executive orders for the suspension of taxes. Photo credits: Bwala Daniel, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku’s ally tells Nigerians what to know about Bola Tinubu's executive orders for suspension of taxes

Bwala said that if a citizen orders a car from abroad, by the time it will arrive in Nigeria, “the suspension time would have elapsed”.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The legal practitioner also claimed that former president, Muhammadu Buhari, also did a number of similar suspensions.

He, therefore, asked the incumbent Nigerian leader to “repeal the order” in the interest of the masses.

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

“Ladies and gentlemen. Before you throw a party celebrating the executive orders for suspension of taxes, just know it is temporary and for a short term. This is to guide you.

“If you order for a car from abroad today by the time it will arrive the suspension time would have elapse [sic]. Buhari too did a number of suspensions like that. It is no more than a joy pill for temporal hallucinations. Pls be guided.

“If they want to help the citizens, let them repeal the law, act or order.”

Tinubu signs executive order stopping levy on imported vehicles, 10% tax on telecom services

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu signed four new Executive Orders on Thursday, July 6, 2023, two of which stopped the new levy on imported vehicles and proposed a 5% tax on telecom.

The Executive Orders suspended the import adjustment tax (IAT) imposed on certain vehicles.

According to Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, the IAT was approved by ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and was to take effect on June 1, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng