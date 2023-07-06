President Bola Ahmed Tinubu joined Twitter's rival social media app, Threads, on Thursday, July 6

Tinubu made his first post on the new social media platform about an hour ago, announcing his presence

The President addressed himself as "Idan", with the captain, "My fellow Tailors, Idan has landed"

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, July 6, joined the new social media platform called Threads and made his first post.

Threads is a rival app to Twitter and it belongs to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, which also owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

President Bola Tinubu Joins Twitter's Rival App, Threads, on Thursday, July 6. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/officialasiwajubat

In his first post made about an hour ago at officialasiwajubat, President Tinubu wrote:

"My fellow Tailors, Idan has landed."

