The immediate past minister of Education, Adamu Adamu visited President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Details of Adamu's visit, who was minister for 8 years under Muhammadu Buhari's administration are not known

Nigerians, however, have taken to social media with the hope that President Tinubu get Adamu arrested

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently hosting the immediate past minister of Education, Adamu Adamu at the State House, Abuja.

Adamu was the Education minister for 8 years under the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, NTA reported

Nigerians ask President Tinubu never to allow former Education minister, Adamu Adamu close to his govt. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Willy Ibimina Jim-george

Source: Facebook

The details of Adamu’s visit to the Presidential Villa to see Tinubu is not known at the time of filling this report.

Nigerians react as Tinubu receives Adamu at State House

Nigerians appear not to be happy with the visit of Adamu to the Presidential Villa to see President Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A Twitter user, #MisterMax @lummax12, said he sees no reason why President Tinubu should receive Adamu except to arrest him.

"E joor o. The only reason the President should be receiving him is if I am going to hear of his arrest at 8pm this night o. No reinforcement of failure pls."

Another Nigerian @Collins_Paul_cp, who seem to share @lummax12 thought said:

"I hope it is to arrest that daddy.

"Minister of education that left education on autopilot"

SIR. KULI KULI @SirKuliKuliZaid, asked President Tinubu and VP Kashim Shettima to disregard any suggestion from Adamu.

"Dear President @officialABAT and @officialSKSM, this man is the most hated in the heart of Millions of Nigerian students. Whatever he will recommend for you; disregard it and never allow him close to your gov't. They were the real reason why the education sector is dead 2015-2023"

A B D U L @abdul_husayn called for the imprisonment of the former Education minister.

"Good! Jail that man"

Millionaire BusinessMan @tboss_guy said Adamu knows nothing about education until he was appointed minister by Buhari.

"This one is that didn't know anything about ministry of education until he was appointed minister of education by Buhari"

Nigerian Journalist Lists 7 ‘Buhari Mistakes’ President Tinubu Must Avoid

A Nigerian Journalist, Mayowa Tijani, has listed mistakes made by the immediate former president Muhammadu Buhari that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must avoid.

Tijani mentioned 7 Buhari mistakes Tinubu must not repeat.

President Tinubu meets Ribadu, Lagbaja, others, gives fresh order

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, July 3, along with the newly appointed service chiefs, urging them to work as a team because there is work to be done.

The meeting is considered the first of its kind between the president and the newly appointed service chief, in which Maj. Gen. T. A Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, was also in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng