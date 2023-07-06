Three tricyclists have arrived in Abuja from Lagos to mark Tinubu’s 38 days in office as president of Nigeria

They spent over 17 hours on the road and covered a distance of 757 kilometres driving from Lagos to Abuja

The tricyclist urged the President not to fail Nigerians who have high expectations of his government

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Three tricyclists, Babatunde Olisah, Akintade Temitope and Ahmed Bolaji, drove from Lagos to Abuja to rally support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The tricyclists under the auspices of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) covered a distance of 757 kilometres and spent over 17 hours on the road to get to Abuja.

Tricyclists drive from Lagos to Abuja to rally support for Tinubu. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Daily Trust, Olisah said the visit was to mark Tinubu’s 38 days in office.

Olisah, who is the Chairman of TOAN, Ajah branch, added that the gesture is to also seek President Tinubu’s support for the Nigerian youths, especially the tricycle riders.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He urged the President not to fail the people because Nigerians have high expectations from his administration.

He said:

“I and my two colleagues Akintade Temitope and Ahmed Bolaji bought these brand new tricycles to embark on this journey.

“We drove 757km from Lagos to Abuja and spent over 17 hours on the road just to rally support for our president and seek his government’s support for the youths, especially our union.

“We spent about N100,000 on fuel for the two tricycles used and had stopovers at Ijebu Ode, Akure and Ore before heading down to Abuja to commend Mr President and seek his support for our youths.”

Peter Obi In trouble as President Tinubu, Shettima open strong exhibit

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have presented strong evidence that Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, was not a registered member of the LP.

This is as Tinubu and Shettima tendered a copy of the Labour Party's membership copies from the Anambra chapter of the party to justify their claim.

“We encourage, congratulate him for bold steps”: Anyim, Metuh give full details of meeting with Tinubu

Former President of the Senate, Anyim Pius Anyim, has given a complete account of his meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Aso Rock, Abuja, on Wednesday, July 5.

The Daily SUN reported that Ayim and Olisa Metuh, a former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), visited President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng