Pa Ayo Adebanjo has again revealed his position regarding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's office

The Leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba Socio-Political Organization, disclosed that he does not recognise the office of the president headed by Tinubu and it does not exist

He, however, maintained that Tinubu did not win the 2023 presidential poll and did not defeat Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The leader of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political organization, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has made a shocking revelation regarding the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pa Adebanjo has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not defeat Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) during the conduct of the February 25, 2023, presidential election, as he maintained that he would not recognize the former Lagos governor for an office that does not exist.

Pa Adebanjo says he does not recognise Tinubu as the president of Nigeria because he did not win the 2023 election. Photo credit: Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

"I don't recognise Tinubu's office," Pa Ayo Adebanjo says

Pa Ayo Adebanjo had said,

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I cannot recognize him in an office that does not exist; get that thing clear."

The Afenifere Leader, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, insisted that President Tinubu of the ruling APC did not defeat Peter Obi during the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

He insisted that Tinubu is not his president because the process that led to his emergence was marred with irregularities.

According to him, the former Lagos governor should only be regarded as the president when the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPC) determines the petitions against him.

Watch the video below:

PEPC: Finally, President Tinubu, INEC, APC open defense at tribunal over alleged 2023 poll rigging

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential election petition tribunal resumed with President Bola Tinubu's defence opening on Tuesday, July 4.

This is coming on the heels of the numerous petitions filed against him by Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Similarly, President Tinubu will defend the European Union (EU) post-election report faulting his emergence as winner of the 2023 presidential poll.

“It’s very disappointing”: President Bola Tinubu’s camp hits EU again over Observers' Report on 2023 Election

Festus Keyamo, the chief spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in the 2023 election, on Wednesday, July 5, criticised the European Union Observer Mission (EUOM's) 2023 general elections report.

In a series of tweets on his verified handle, Keyamo, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said it is "very disappointing and unfortunate" for the EU observers to have linked him to fake news during the last general elections.

On Monday, July 3, the former minister of state for labour and employment, had said the EU’s report cannot delegitimise the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng