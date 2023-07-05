FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his legal team are not leaving any stone unturned in the ongoing presidential election tribunal.

On Tuesday, July 4, the President opened his defence against the petition of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, July 4, opened his defence against the petition of Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Over the last 48 hours, President Tinubu, through his legal team, has tendered a series of documents as evidence to counter the petition of his opponents.

Below is the list of documents tendered by President Tinubu's legal team so far

1. Chicago State University academic records

The academic certificate saga of President Tinubu has been on since the build-up to the 2023 presidential polls.

Opposition parties questioned the credibility of his academic records and attendance at Chicago State University.

This issue was presented as a petition before the tribunal to ensure the annulment of Tinubu's candidacy.

2. President Tinubu's U.S Visa

Similarly, Tinubu's attorney, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), on Tuesday, July 4, at the opening of his client's defence, tendered the US Visa of the President.

This also included an admission letter from the highly revered Chicago State University.

3. Immigration Document

As reported by Punch, Olanipekun also tendered documents from the immigration service.

These immigration documents contained details of Tinubu being cleared for his US trips from 2011 and 2021.

4. News publication

The legal attorney of Tinubu also tendered newspaper publications on several lawsuits filed against him by different groups.

The court also admitted an Originating Summons of a suit instituted at the Supreme Court by the Attorneys General of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto states, challenging Tinubu’s candidacy to stand for the 2023 presidential election.

The court, presided over by Justice Haruna Tsammani, adjourned proceedings until Wednesday, Tuesday 4.

