FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have ended their defence against the petition Peter Obi and the Labour Party filed on Wednesday, July 5.

This is as the lawyer to Tinubu and Shettima, Wole Olanipekun, announced the closure of the case before the presidential election petition court in Abuja, The Nation reported.

The closure of the case came after Olanipekun called the sole witness of the trio and the Senate Majority leader, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, who made a testimony.

At least 18 documents, including the Labour Party's membership register for the Anambra state chapter of the party.

The Senate majority leader confirmed that Obi's name was missing from the registrar, which means that he was not a member of the Labour Party as of the time he contested the presidential election.

Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), counsel to the APC, after assessing the state of the case, said his client is satisfied that it has sufficiently made its case and did not call any witness.

The senior advocate then announced that the case of his client was closed.

Peter Obi and the Labour Party are challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election that produced Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as President and Vice President of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng