The Kano State Public Complaint and Anticorruption Commission has formally opened an investigation into the dollar bribery videos against former governor Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje

Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, the Kano state anti-corruption boss, gave this update on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Rimingado said it is making a series of inroads into the investigation of the immediate past governor of the state

Kano, Kano state - The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has formally launched an investigation against former governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The probe is connected with the alleged bribery videos which showed Ganduje with stash of dollars, Vanguard newspaper reported.

Kano's anti-graft commission is investigating an alleged dollar bribery clip against Ganduje. Photo credits: Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

'We’re making headway in investigation against Ganduje': Kano state anti-graft chair

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the office of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anticorruption Commission (PCACC), Muhuyi Rimingado, the chairman of the agency, said it is making a series of inroads into the investigation, Radio Nigeria also reported.

His words:

“We have reopened the investigation, and we have made a series of inroads.

"We have invited experts from different spectrums which include media, Civil Society groups, security experts, and forensic experts so that we are going to have an informed opinion about the video itself.”

The Kano anti-graft commission boss added:

“Initially, the claims were anonymous but as I speak with you we have escalated it and people are coming out to cooperate with the commission."

Legit.ng reports that Kano state is led by a New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) government. Ganduje, the former governor, is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kano state governor reinstates Barr. Muhuyi Magaji as Kano anti-corruption boss

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano state, on Wednesday, June 21, approved the reinstatement of Barrister Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado as the chairman of the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission.

With this return, Rimin Gado will complete his tenure as Kano's anti-corruption boss.

The reinstatement is with immediate effect, according to multiple media reports.

