A federal high court in Abuja has stopped governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state from re-arresting Alhassan Doguwa over alleged murder

Justice Donatus Okorowo, who gave the restated order asked both parties to Maintain the Status Quo pending the determination of the matter

Doguwa, who represents Doguwa/Tundun Wada federal constituency was arrested on February 28 at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, while boarding a flight to Abuja

FCT, Abuja- Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state and the state’s attorney-general have been restrained from re-arresting or detaining a federal lawmaker, Alhassan Doguwa over alleged murder.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of a federal high court in Abuja restated the order on Tuesday, June 27 following an oral application by the lawmaker’s counsel, Afam Osigwe, TheCable reported.

The police had arrested Doguwa at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, while boarding a flight to Abuja on February 28.

Doguwa was said to have led thugs who killed 2 persons while setting ablaze the secretariat of the NNPP in Kano

The lawmaker who represents Doguwa/Tundun Wada federal constituency denied any wrongdoing.

Doguwa was arraigned at a magistrate court in Kano and was later remanded in prison.

A federal high court after a few days granted Doguwa bail in the sum of N500 million

However, the charges were withdrawn after the prosecution said it could not “find sufficient evidence to link Doguwa with the said offences”.

As reported by The Punch, Doguwa subsequently filed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/831/23 seeking an order enforcing his fundamental rights.

In a motion ex-parte earlier moved by Osigwe on June 20, Doguwa sought the protection of the court against an alleged plan by the state government to rearrest and detain him.

Judge orders parties to maintain status quo

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Osigwe prayed the court to extend its earlier order for parties to maintain the status quo.

He prayed the court for an undertaking from the state counsel, M. K. Umar, who appeared for the governor and the AG

Umar, who earlier called for an accelerated hearing of the substantive suit, later assured the judge that the state government would not take further steps during the pendency of the case in court.

The presiding judge noted Umar's undertaking and directed parties to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the main matter.

He adjourned the matter until July 14 for a hearing.

