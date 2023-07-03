Bolanle Cole, a Nigerian lawyer, has lashed out at former Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike

Cole downplayed the formidability of Wike, saying since the 55-year-old left office in May, he has remained inconsequential

Wike trended on Monday, July 3, after several media reports said he could be named in President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria Legal View, Bolanle Cole, has said former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, is irrelevant outside power.

In a series of tweets between Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3, Cole described Wike as “a power drunkard”.

Barr. Bolanle Cole has severely criticised Wike especially the alleged part played by the former governor in the emergence of Bola Tinubu as president of Nigeria. Photo credits: @GovWike, @BolanleCole

"Wike is as irrelevant as zero": Barrister Cole

The legal practitioner criticised Wike, saying the former governor “needs help” if all his antagonism against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 election were merely to become a minister again.

Legit.ng reports that Wike served as the governor of Rivers state from 2015 to 2023. Before that time, he was minister of state for education, and a one-time local government (LG) council chairman.

Cole wrote on his verified handle:

“Outside office, Wike is as irrelevant as zero after decimal point.

"He granted over 70 press conferences against Atiku and PDP his party to please TInubu in other to become wall gecko in APC.

“Wike doesn’t have the excess money to grant press conferences again and call Channels TV, Arise TV, TVC, AIT and other media outlets again. Power is indeed transient. Once upon a power drunkard.

“If all he did against Atiku and PDP is to get ordinary Ministerial appointment in Tinubu’s cabinet then the man needs help. Once upon a power drunk.”

