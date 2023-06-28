The choice of former Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal as Senate Minority Leader has been rejected by a PDP group

The group called the Concerned PDP League said it will not give Tambuwal its support because he cannot be trusted

Chairman of CPDPL, Daboikiabo Warmate said PDP should zone the Senate Minority Leader to Plateau State

A group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called the Concerned PDP League, said it will not give it will not support former Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal as Senate Minority Leader.

As reported by the Punch, the Chairman of CPDPL, Daboikiabo Warmate, said Tambuwal cannot be trusted the second time after he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Warmate added that from Tambuwal’s antecedents, he does not have the courage to be the Minority Leader of the 10th Senate,

According to Warmate, PDP should rather zone the Senate Minority Leader to a state in the North-Central, precisely Plateau State.

He said that “That his ambition is dead in its imagination, how much more arrival; nevertheless, the past has caught up with him.”

He added:

“It is with great disappointment and shock to have read in the papers that Tambuwal, the former Governor of Sokoto State and PDP Governors Forum Chairman, wants to be the minority leader of the 10th Senate.

“Somebody who in 2014 took the House of Representatives Speakership we gave to him and defected to another party. This same person eventually came back to the party.

“Now, he wants to be the minority leader of the 10th Senate; we will not give support to you.

“Look, for many years, he was the PDP Governors Forum chairman, but could not speak against the suppression and sufferings of Nigerians.”

