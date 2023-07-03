Innoson Motors has finally reacted to the viral news that the student they awarded N3 million manipulated her result

Innoson had given N3 million to Ejikeme Joy after the news broke that she emerged as the best JAMB student with 362

However, in a recent development, the young girl has been accused by the board of manipulating her result

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Ejikeme Joy, a student from Anambra state who was recognized for having the highest Joint Matriculation and Examination Board (JAMB) score has been the topic of controversy after she was called out by the board for manipulating her score.

According to JAMB, she had a score of 249 and not a score of 362 which was shared on the internet.

Innoson reacts to news that Ejikeme Joy manipulated JAMB result Photo credit: Mokwugwo Solomon Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

However, despite the controversy, Innoson Motors, a leading car manufacturer in Nigeria, has continued to support the student.

The company had earlier given her N3 million for her achievement after the news of her result surfaced on the internet.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking via Twitter, the Public Relations Officer of Innoson Motors, Mr Cornelius Osigwe, said he met the girl in person and he believes she can't manipulate her result.

He added that she was one of the brilliant students in her school as confirmed by her principal.

"That girl was one of the most brilliant in her school, according to the Principal, her parents couldn't even afford to pay for her WAEC and NECO Exams. Of what advantage will it offer her to manipulate her JAMB score? Let the poor breathe pls.

"The girl I met doesn't have the brain and capacity to manipulate her result. There is more to this story. A proper investigation needs to be done. Abeg let the poor breath."

News of Joy Ejikeme allegedly manipulating JAMB result stirs reactions

@Crytolord said:

“I don't believe she manipulated any result.”

@Air_meccal reacted:

“Is JAMB saying their portal has been compromised?”

@|feanyi _Online reacted:

“There's nothing to investigate. JAMB is defaming her because she's Igbo, from Anambra, Peter Obi's state.”

@The_Akachukwu reacted:

“I have a personal experience with this, I received two text messages telling me my results, the first gave me 285, my teachers and friends saw it, we were all celebrating, then another came and what I saw shocked my being. The joy left me.”

@sapalona_ commented:

“She doesn't have to do it herself na. They expelled 125 people in 2019 or thereabout for inflating post utme scores in Unilag. You people should rest. I'm sure more people did it all over the country. Hers is just talked about because she was said to be the highest.”

@JpNOkwuba reacted:

“It's a shame that Nigeria's institutions are in shambles. Lack of transparency in every aspect of our national life. None of our institutions can be trusted to conduct its activities in fairness and credibility. INEC, JUDICIARY and now JAMB. God help us.”

@Felixity19 reacted:

“Yes a proper investigation should be done to ascertain what happened. A 3rd party is involved in this score upgrade. Years back while after writing Jamb, those scammers will start advertising score upgrade in different aspirants Facebook groups. These scammers are always there.”

@d light2 reacted:

“Immediately gbos began tribalising the girls results on social media, I knew something like this will happen. The same way they tribalising Hilda, and agbado went to sponsor one damilola or wetin be her name to start cooking too. DRAMA JUST STARTED…”

See the post below:

JAMB accuses Ejikeme Joy of manipulating result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accused Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma of inflating his result from the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement on Sunday, July 2, the examination board said it would take legal action against Mmesoma for defrauding Nigerians, claiming she got the highest result in the recently concluded UTME, The Sun reported.

According to JAMB, there is software that is being used to generate fake versions of results and put such out to the public space, and the alleged sponsors of the candidates defraud good-spirited Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng