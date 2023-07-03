A former presidential hopeful, Adamu Garba, has said the Chinese naval warship that docked at Lagos Port is a good deal

Garba, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the three ships presently in Lagos state "are on a diplomatic tour"

The Adamawa-born APC stalwart stated that Nigeria needs such harmony at "this critical moment"

Apapa, Lagos state - Adamu Garba, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, July 3, said China sending three warships to Nigeria to fight pirates, "is a good deal".

On Sunday, July 2, the Chinese Navy Escort Task Group (ETG) 162, comprising MSL Destroyer NANNING, MSL Frigate SANYA, and Supply Ship WEISHANHU, visited Nigeria — to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

China’s warship, MSL Destroyer NANNING, has arrived in Nigeria and docked at the Lagos port in an official visit to the African country. Photo credits: Magnus Onyike, Adamu Garba II

China sends three warships to Nigeria

The Chinese community in Lagos trooped out in large numbers to welcome the vessels, waving the Chinese flag and staging a carnival-like event, featuring the traditional Chinese dragon dance, The Nation Newspaper reported.

The Sun Newspaper also reported on the development.

Reacting to the Chinese ships' arrival, Garba said bilateral relations between Nigeria and the Asian country are needed "at this critical moment of global rebalancing".

He wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

"Chinese Naval Warships docked at Lagos Port? It is good deal, not a bad deal.

"They are on a diplomatic tour. At this critical moment of global rebalancing, we need such kind of friendships."

