President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directs cabinet members with political ambitions to resign by March 31, 2026

Ministers Yusuf Tuggar and Yusuf Sununu among those resigning to pursue 2027 elections

Nasiru Gawuna and Abdulrazak Namdas also step down to contest for governorship positions

FCT, Abuja - Some cabinet members in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration have resigned from their various positions ahead of the 2027 elections.

This follows Tinubu's directives that any appointee who has political ambition ahead of the 2027 election should tender their resignation on or before Tuesday, March 31.

As reported by BBC News Pidgin, no fewer than two ministers and other appointees have tendered their resignations.

Tinubu’s ministers, appointees who have resigned

Yusuf Tuggar

Yusuf Tuggar resigned on Monday, March 30, 2026, to contest for the governorship position of Bauchi State.

Tugar has been the minister for foreign affairs since 2023, when he was appointed and confirmed by the Nigerian Senate.

He was born in 1967, and he’s from the Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

His father, Abubakar Tuggar, represented Gamawa Federal Constituency for the House of Representatives in the second republic.

Yusuf Sununu

Tinubu first appointed Suunu as Minister of State for Education before he was later redeployed as Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs.

Sununu contested and won the House of Reps seat for Ngaski/Shanga/Yauri Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, in 2019 and 2023, before President Tinubu appointed him as Minister.

He resigned in 2019 as the Chief Consultant Special Grade 1 at the Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kebbi, to join partisan politics.

Nasiru Gawuna

Gawuna resigned as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

He was the 2023 governorship candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

The former Kano deputy governor tendered his resignation on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Abdulrazak Namdas

Namdas was a member of the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission representing the North-East Zone.

The Adamawa State indigene resigned to contest an elective position in the forthcoming 2027 elections.

It was gathered that Namdas may contest for the governorship election in Adamawa State.

Minister Resigns From Cabinet

Recall that Tuggar resigned from the administration in pursuit of his governorship ambition in Bauchi State.

The minister announced his resignation from Tinubu's administration on Monday, March 30, and reports said he will be contesting under the APC.

Tuggar's resignation has, however, generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, as it came days after President Tinubu's directive.

Former Kano deputy governor resigns from FMBN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Gawuna resigned from the FMBN ahead of the 2027 elections to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also resigned from the NNPP, seeking a fresh political alignment for change.

Both Gawuna and Kwankwaso emphasised their commitment to strengthening democracy in Africa's most populous nation.

Source: Legit.ng