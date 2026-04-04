Billionaire Femi Otedola celebrated his mother, Dame Doja Otedola's 94th birthday on Friday, April 3, 2026, with a heartfelt social media tribute that credited her for his discipline and success

The businessman shared a playful yet profound message on Instagram and X, telling his mother he is 'still behaving' because of her, 64 years after she gave birth to him

His daughters, DJ Cuppy and Temi Otedola, joined thousands of Nigerians flooding the comments section with prayers and warm birthday wishes for the matriarch

Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has celebrated his mother, Dame Doja Otedola, as she turned 94 on Friday, April 3, 2026.

The heartfelt tribute quickly drew attention across social media, with many Nigerians joining in to honour the matriarch.

Billionaire Femi Otedola celebrates Dame Doja Otedola's 94th birthday with emotional post crediting her for his discipline and success. Photo: femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Dame Doja, widow of the late Sir Michael Otedola, former Governor of Lagos State, is widely respected beyond being the mother of one of Nigeria’s most prominent entrepreneurs.

Her birthday became a moment for her son to publicly reflect on the values she instilled in him, values he credits for shaping his discipline and success.

In his post shared on Instagram and X, the billionaire mogul expressed gratitude with words that carried both humour and affection.

Femi Otedola reminded his followers that his mother’s influence had kept him grounded even decades after she raised him.

“Happy 94th birthday to my sweet mother Dame Doja Otedola. 64 years ago you gave birth to this gentleman, I am still behaving myself because of you 😃 … F.Ote💲”

The message sparked a flood of goodwill online.

Nigerians from different walks of life, including celebrities and his own daughters, Temi Otedola and DJ Cuppy, filled the comment sections with prayers, warm wishes, and heartfelt messages for Dame Doja as she marked her remarkable milestone.

Check out Femi Otedola's post below:

Celebrities and fans shower Dame Doja with prayers

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans and well-wishers expressed deep admiration for the matriarch.

@cuppymusic said:

"Iya Baba Mi ❤️🎂"

@temiotedola commented:

"🤍🤍🤍🥹🤍🪽🪽"

@flawless_leona wrote:

"imagine the age she had her son, see how beautiful 😍 they are now 🥺❤️ no rush God's timing is the best.👌"

@chief_tolaomotayo reacted:

"Happy birthday 🎂 to you, Grandma 😍😍😍more years with good health 🍷"

@afumbommaryann said:

"Happy birthday, Mummy 🎉 My birth month twin 🩵 May God bless you with excellent health, continued happiness, and many more beautiful years ahead. Much love, Mama F.Ote$"

@IfeanyiNass commented:

"Sweet Mother, I no go forget you, for this suffer wey you suffer for me ehh.... . Wishing Mama Femi a happy 94th Birthday and more strengthening for the coming years: my prayer for her is that 100th Birthday will be the starting point for her longevity journey ❤️ 😊"

Femi Otedola shares rare tribute to his mother on her 94th birthday. Photo: femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Femi Otedola enjoys holiday in Singapore

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular billionaire and businessman Femi Otedola returned to social media on Thursday, March 26, 2026, with a video from his fun time in Singapore.

The video showed Otedola riding a bicycle past Marina Bay Sands in a white T-shirt and khaki shorts, with the billionaire dropping a comment about happiness being free.

While his post highlighted basic pleasures amid luxury, many Nigerians on social media noted the privilege of travelling to Singapore as they brought up issues of high fuel prices and hardship in the country.

Source: Legit.ng