Mecca, Saudi Arabia - Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, an Ijaw activist, has said that 80 billion dollars was stolen under the administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari, a retired Nigerian army major general, served as the president of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023.

Asari Dokubo has claimed that huge funds were stolen in the name of fuel subsidies under former president Muhammadu Buhari.

'A few people are stealing massively in the name of fuel subsidy': Asari Dokubo

During a Facebook Live on Wednesday, June 28, monitored by Legit.ng, the former separatist said yearly, 10 million dollars was stolen under the previous All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. He made the broadcast while in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for the Muslim holy pilgrimage.

The 59-year-old, meanwhile, did not reference any source for his staggering oil subsidy scam.

His words:

“After we gave Goodluck Jonathan support to remove subsidy, did he do it?

“If Goodluck had done that, would we be where we are today? That 10 million US dollars, for 8 years, under Buhari, was being stolen. That is 80 billion US dollars. Do you know what 80 billion US dollars would have done for this country?”

Legit.ng reports that a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

