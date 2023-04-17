China is open to hearing proposals from Nigeria and other countries regarding debt restructuring

This move by China could signal a willingness to cooperate and work towards mutually beneficial solutions with countries

Nigerian along with a number of African countries have been struggling with huge debt

Good news for Nigeria and other African countries as China has expressed its readiness to listen to their concerns on debt restructuring.

However, the big Asian country has put forward several demands before a final decision can be reached.

Bloomberg revealed that a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable proposed three conditions before its country decides.

China demands to forgive debts

The first is that multilateral creditors which include World Bank and International Monetary Fund need to come up with solutions for their participation in debt treatment as soon as possible.

Then the Second is that the IMF needs to take action in information sharing on debt sustainability assessments as soon as possible.

While the third, parties concerned need to agree on the specific way for creditors to participate on comparable terms as soon as possible.”

He, however, failed to give a timeline before the debt restructuring will commence.

China lending spree

Over the years, China has been criticized for its lending practices, which some experts say can lead to a "debt trap" for developing countries.

China has lent more than $500 billion to developing countries through its lending program, making it one of the world’s largest creditors.

A recent report by Chatham House, the London policy institute reveals that Chinese lenders account for 12 percent of the total public and private debt in Africa.

Nigeria's debt to China stands at $3.63 billion (N1.66trn) as of the end of December 2022, according to data from the Debt Management Office.

Already, countries like Sri Lanka, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Pakistan, where China has lent heavily, have already defaulted or are on the cusp of doing so.

