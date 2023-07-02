The main reasons President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed new service chiefs and others have emerged

New service chiefs were appointed on Monday, June 19 to inject fresh blood into the security architecture of the country

Details have emerged that the appointments aside from the injection of fresh blood are based on federal character, political calculations and others

FCT, Abuja - Fresh details have emerged on the real reasons why President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed a new set of service chiefs and others after assuming office.

President Tinubu had on Monday, June 19 appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General C.G Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General T. A Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla; acting Inspector-General of Police, DIG Kayode Egbetokun and Malam Nuhu Ribadu, as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The appointments were seen as an injection of fresh blood into the security system to arrest the seemingly intractable security challenges bedevilling the country.

However, there are other reasons aside from the injection of fresh blood into the security architecture, Daily Trust reported.

Acting IGP Egbetokun is close President Tinubu’s ally

Egbetokun as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1999, was appointed the Chief Security Officer to Tinubu as the governor of Lagos State.

The acting IGP was coordinating the entire security architecture of the state while reporting to Tinubu, the chief security officer of the state.

He maintained that close relationship with Tinubu until fate smiled on the latter to become the president of the country.

Federal character, political calculation ahead of 2027

President Tinubu also tried to reflect the federal character in his appointments of new service chiefs and others.

Daily Trust reports that President Tinubu’s decision cannot be devoid of political calculations as he seeks to consolidate his strongholds and win new territories ahead of 2027.

Air Vice Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar hails from Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State, a state where he enjoyed massive support in the 2023 presidential election.

Similarly, the Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Musa, who hails from Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of southern Kaduna, would address the feelings of marginalisation of northern Christians and garner their support for the fight against insecurity in the North.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, who hails from Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, will equally address the allegation of exclusion of the South East from the security architecture of the country.

According to political pundits, the appointment of Major-General Lagbaja, from Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State, was a strategic move to recover Osun state, which President Tinubu lost to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Another close ally and confidant, Nuhu Ribadu from Adamawa state was appointed as National Security Adviser (NSA).

Ribadau’s appointment is considered another very strategic appointment and an appointee Tinubu is comfortable with.

