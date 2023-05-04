The embattle Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate of Lagos, Fredrick Nwajagu, has been granted bail by a magistrate court in the Sabo Yaba area of Lagos

Nwajagu was docked in the court over his alleged threat to invite the proscribed IPOB to Lagos and protect Igbo property in the state

Peter Nwaka, the chief magistrate of the court, granted bail to the defendant with an N1m fine and 4 sureties who own landed properties in Laos

Fredrick Nwajagu, aged 67, the leader of the Igbo community, the Igbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos, has been granted bail by a chief magistrate court sitting in the Sabo area of Yaba in the state.

The Igbo leader was arraigned before the court over his alleged threat that he would invite the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Channels Television reported.

Lagos Eze Ndigbo finally granted bail after one mong in custody Photo Credit: Ndigbo worldwide

Source: Facebook

The conditions Lagos Eze Ndigbo has to meet to be free from police custody

The defendant was granted bail by Peter Nwaka, the chief magistrate, with the sum of N1 million with 4 sureties. The court added that all the sureties must be Lagos residents.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the court, the sureties must have properties in Lagos that must be registered with the state Land Burea and the document must be submitted to the court.

Before the bail was granted to the defendant, there was an oral application made by the prosecution to the effect that the order to remand the defendant still persisted pending the receipt of the DPP's advice.

Latest about Eze Ndigbo, Lagos, Insecurity, Ajao Estate

Nkechi Agubuzor, counsel to Nwajagu, argued that there is a duty on the shoulder of the court to balance justice and the same should be judiciously and judicially exercised. She then prayed to the court to move her oral application and granted the bail of her client.

The court noted that the DPP advice had not been received and that no acknowledgement had come from the office of the DPP on the matter.

Magistrate Nwaka granted the bail application after the oral application of the counsel to the defence.

Nwajagu: Transfer, other details of Igbo leader threatening Lagos with IPOB

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fredrick Nwajagu, the alleged Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate who vowed to invite the proscribed IPOB to Lagos to protect the property of Igbos, has been detained.

Following the arrest, no less than five follow-up facts have been revealed about Nwajagu.

One such fact is that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos has said he is not part of the council of Igbo leaders in Lagos,

Source: Legit.ng