Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the report that he told President Bola Tinubu not to probe members of his cabinet.

Garba Shehu, the former spokesperson to the ex-President, in a tweet on Thursday, debunked the report that Buhari told President Tinubu to stop the ongoing investigation of some members of his cabinet.

President Tinubu and his successor, Buhari, reportedly met behind closed doors in London, during the President's private trip to the United Kingdom on Monday, June 26.

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng