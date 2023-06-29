Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun State, has reportedly escaped an assassination attempt at the Osogbo Eid praying ground on Wednesday

A suspicious incident reportedly happened during the Eid-Il-Adha prayer that made the governor leave the venue during the Sallah celebration

Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor, in a statement, said that Adeleke left the praying ground after he escaped an assassination attempt

Osogbo, Osun - Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has called for calm following a controversial scene at the praying ground in Osogbo Eid Praying Ground on Wednesday, June 28.

According to BBC Pidgin, the event made the governor leave Eid and not observe the Eid-El-Adha prayers with the Muslim congregation.

Adeleke leaves praying ground over alleged assassination attempt



Why PDP Ademola Adeleke leaves praying ground on Eid-il-Adha day

Some videos had gone viral on social media showing commotion at the Eid praying ground, however, many of the videos did not clearly explain what happened at the venue.

There are different versions and reports in relation to what happened at the praying ground, a statement from the office of the governor alleged that it was an assassination attempt on Governor Adeleke.

The statement partly read that Governor Ademola Adeleke appealed for calm after he escaped an assassination attempt at the Osogbo Eid praying ground.

What Adeleke says after leaving Eid praying ground

The statement partly reads:

“The government was even more shocked that thugs armed to the teeth were spotted all over the praying ground with the security information that they were imported to eliminate the Governor and key government functionaries.”

Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Adeleke, who signed the statement, thanked God for preserving the governor and his team and directed law enforcement agents to arrest those behind the incident.

The statement disclosed that the commissioner of police in the state has been asked to ensure that the culprit face the wrath of the law irrespective of the position they hold in the public.

