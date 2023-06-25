Senators of the minority parties in the 10th Senate have accused Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers State, of trying to impose leaders on them

The senators, who are from four different political parties, maintained that a minority leader would be elected without any internal or external influence

According to a statement released by the four political parties on Saturday, the parties ready for the battle against the former governor included the PDP, NNPP, LP, and YPP

FCT, Abuja - Senators of the minority caucus are ready for a showdown with former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, over an alleged plot to install his preferred candidate as Senate Minority Leader.

The Nation reported that no less than four political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Labour Party (LP), and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Why opposition parties are fighting ex-governor Nyesom Wike

According to the report, the four political parties have vowed to ensure that Wike did not succeed in his latest move.

Currently, the former governor of Rivers State is not in the good book of some bigwigs of the PDP, who are accusing him of being the cause of the party's misfortune in the February 25 presidential election.

Sources within the PDP disclosed that the anti-Wike forces within the umbrella party are frustrating the reconciliation moves being made by the acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum.

PDP, Labour Party, and other political parties declare war on Nyesom Wike

In a statement in Abuja on Saturday, June 24, the PDP, NNPP, LP, and YPP, raised alarm over a plot to destabilize the minority caucus and install a one-party dictatorship system in the Senate.

The statement reads in part:

“Senators of the minority Parties would meet when the Senate reconvenes and, in consultation with our respective political parties, would select its leaders without undue interference from anti-democratic forces within or outside the Senate."

