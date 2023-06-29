An analyst, Segun Akinleye, has said it's still early stage of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, thus the president would not want to offend his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari

Akinleye pointed out that at the moment, President Tinubu needs to win the support of key stakeholders, especially northerners

The analyst stated that Buhari and embattled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), chief, Godwin Emefiele, cannot be separated as the suspended CBN governor executed all of Buhari's instructions

Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos state - A public affairs analyst, Segun Akinleye, on Thursday, June 29, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not openly go against the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, because "that would be suicidal".

Speaking to Legit.ng, Akinleye said President Tinubu still needs to try and win the support of key stakeholders.

Akinleye said at the moment, Tinubu openly going against Buhari would be antagonising the North. Photo credits: Lauretta Onochie, Akinleye Oluwasegun

'Why Tinubu would not want to criticise Buhari in the interim': Analyst, Akinleye

Per Sahara Reporters, there are claims that Tinubu had assured Buhari that he won’t probe him and his close aides.

President Tinubu seems very critical of Godwin Emefiele, who had Buhari’s backing, but he has exonerated his predecessor. Speaking to Legit.ng, Akinleye said Emefiele is just a scapegoat.

He said:

"One, I don't think President Tinubu would openly go against ex-president Muhammadu Buhari. That would be suicidal, especially at the early stage of his administration. You know his electoral victory is questionable as both the PDP and LP party are in court, challenging it. So, he needs to try and win the support of key stakeholders, and going openly going against Buhari would be going against the north, for now."

"Buhari's hands were fully involved in Emefiele's actions": Akinleye

Continuing, Akinleye said Buhari cannot honestly acquit himself from any wrongdoing that might have been linked to Emefiele.

Recall Emefiele is still in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged fraudulent activities.

His words:

"Emefiele is just a scapegoat, being punished for taking orders from Buhari. You and I know Buhari was the one behind the naira redesign policy. He did the same as a military head of state; so that was his policy, only carried out by Emefiele.

"In addition, the closure of the border, which has damaged the Nigerian economy is also the policy of Buhari, like he did in 1983. Emefiele is just the fall guy. Don't get me wrong, not that Emefiele was a saint, far from it. But for the key policies that backfired, Buhari's hands were fully involved. However, if I were Emefiele, I would keep telling DSS that I got the orders for whatever questions were being asked from Buhari."

