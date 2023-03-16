Mutiat Ladoja, the wife of the former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, has disclosed that Seyi Makinde, the current governor of the state, seemed to have outsmarted some politicians considered as godfathers in the state.

The former first lady said the governor has refused to be pocketed by those politicians working to present themselves as godfathers in the state, Tribune reported.

Ladoja, whose husband recently dumped his fellow governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), disclosed this while speaking on Agidigbo FM in Ibadan, the state capital, on Wednesday, March 15.

She added that some politicians are working against the governor because he did not give them the room to dictate how to govern the state to him.

Exploring metaphor, the former first lady described Makinde as a tall man who was difficult to pocket.

Ladoja added that the interest of the people and the development of the state should dominate the minds of all the well-meaning state's residents.

According to her, Governor Makinde had performed well, even beyond the expectations of the people of the state and deserved a second term in office.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said:

“Only a fool will cover his head with a broom during the rainy and sunny season. God gives us umbrella to protect us; don’t let the rain beat you. Come under the umbrella."

Source: Legit.ng