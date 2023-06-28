FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that there will be a meeting between the national executive committee (NEC) and the national caucus of the party.

As reported by The Nation, the announcement was made on Tuesday, June 27, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The APC caucus meeting slated for July 11 was announced at the national secretariat on Tuesday, June 27. Photo Credit: APC

According to the APC, the meeting will be staged on Tuesday, July 11, as part of the post-election and post-inauguration activities of the party, and it will be the first caucus meeting in more than a year since April 22, 2022.

Legit.ng gathered that Senator Iyiola Omisore, the APC’s national secretary, signed the meeting notice.

As contained in the notice, the NEC meeting called by the NWC under Article 12.5 of the party’s constitution will hold at 6 pm on July 10.

As Omisore announced, the venue is the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The notice said the NEC meeting would hold the following day by 11 am at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The convention of the NEC meeting is under Article 25.2(i) of the party’s constitution.

