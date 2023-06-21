The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has been urged to allow his predecessor, Nyesom Wike to decamp to the ruling APC

The State Assembly Forum (ASAF) of the APC made this call to Fubara on Wednesday, June 21, and he should focus on the success of his administration

The group was reacting to Fubara's earlier appeal to Wike, in which he urged his predecessor not to stay away from him even if he crosses over to other side of the political divide

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Following speculations that the former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike may have concluded arrangements to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the State Assembly Forum (ASAF) of the APC has asked the Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara to allow him to go.

According to the Forum, Governor Fubara should allow Wike to decide on his next political adventure following and concentrate more on the administration of the oil-rich state.

State Assembly Forum reacts to Wike's alleged defection to APC. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

"APC is prepared to receive Wike," the Forum noted

In a statement on Tuesday, June 20, in Abuja by the director general of the APC State Assembly Forum (ASAF), Ambassador Fubara Dagogo, he said that the APC would be prepared to receive Wike into its fold and tap from his wealth of experience in politics and governance, Vanguard reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Post 2023 polls: PDP stage reconciliation meeting, Atiku, Okowa, Wike, absent

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and leader of the G-5 governors, Nyesom Wike, were both absent at the reconciliation meeting staged by a selected committee of the party's National Working Committee (NWC).

Similarly, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa was also absent from the reconciliation meeting on Tuesday, June 20, at the party's secretariat.

Speaking at the meeting, the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, revealed that the meeting was staged to ease calm and begin reconciliation talks between aggrieved members of the PDP in the aftermath of the 2023 general election.

"Why PDP divided Nigeria": Bode George opens up, speaks on President Tinubu's service chiefs

Meanwhile, the PDP deputy national chairman, Bode George, has disclosed that the now-opposition party played a key role in bringing Nigeria into one.

Bode George said when the PDP came into power in 1999, the founding fathers divided the country into six geopolitical zones.

The PDP leader said this while noting that the recent appointment of service chiefs was a reasonable one.

Source: Legit.ng