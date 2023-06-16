The Department of State Service (DSS) and its Director General have been ordered to grant the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, unrestricted access to his lawyers as well as his family members.

A federal high court at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at Maitama in Abuja on Friday, June 16, directed the secret police that Emefiele's constitutional right should be respected after the ex-CBN's counsel, J.B. Daudu SAN, filed the application.

The DSS arrested the former CBN governor on Saturday, June 10, after he was suspended by President Bola Tinubu on Friday even, June 9.

Daudu told the court that he had written to the secret police, particularly on June 14, in order to take further instructions from the ex-CBN boss but the DSS refused to grant him audience or respond to the application.

Source: Legit.ng