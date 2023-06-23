The president, Asieaju Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora in Paris, France

The meeting on Friday, June 23, is the president's first official engagement with Nigerians living abroad on the sidelines of the Global Summit in Paris

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission confirmed the development through a statement shared on its official website

This was Tinubu's first presidential diaspora engagement in France, on the sideline of the Global Summit in Paris, NTA News confirmed.

Tinubu's meeting with the Nigerians in Diaspora was put together by the Nigerian Mission in France and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

The commission confirmed this development through a post shared on its official website, accompanied by videos and pictures, on Twitter on Friday.

Those present at the meeting

Present at the meeting were dignitaries and Dele Alake as well as former NIDCOM Boss Abike Erewa Dabiri.

Video, and pictures of Tinubu's meeting with Nigerians in France surface online

Watch the video and photos shared by the commission on Twitter below;

President of Benin visits President Tinubu, photos, details emerge

The President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, on Friday, June 23, paid a courtesy visit to Nigeria's leader President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Paris, France.

The details of their meeting remain unknown, but the photos of the leaders were shared on Twitter by a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) identified simply as Daddy D.O @DOlusegun.

From the pictures shared, the duo had a fruitful discussion and many strongly believed Talon's visit is connected to the removal of subsidy which has been affecting his countryside.

President Tinubu earlier announced that his administration can no longer fund the payment of fuel subsidy; this announcement has however led to the increment in the pump price of fuel in Nigeria and as well affecting neighboring countries.

President Tinubu enjoys his life in Paris, France, action pictures, video revealed

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been spotted having a lighter moment in Paris, the capital of France, where he was on a 2-day summit on the New Global Financing Pact.

On Thursday evening, June 22, President Tinubu took to his Twitter page to share pictures of where he had a lighter moment with Heads of State and other prominent dignitaries at the State Banquet in the European country.

According to the tweet, the State Banquet was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, noting that the French President and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron were both gracious and warm receptionists.

