President Bola Tinubu has been seen enjoying his life in Paris, France, where he was attending the New Global Financing Pact summit

The President was in attendance alongside the state at the State Banquet organized by President Emmanuel Macron of France

Reacting to the event, President Tinubu said he had a great night at the State Banquet and that the French president and his wife were gracious and warm

Paris, France - President Bola Tinubu has been spotted having a lighter moment in Paris, the capital of France, where he was on a 2-day summit on the New Global Financing Pact.

On Thursday evening, June 22, President Tinubu took to his Twitter page to share pictures of where he had a lighter moment with Heads of State and other prominent dignitaries at the State Banquet in the European country.

According to the tweet, the State Banquet was hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, noting that the French President and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron were both gracious and warm receptionists.

President Tinubu's activities in Paris, France

The tweet reads:

"I had a great time with other Heads of State and important dignitaries at the State Banquet hosted by President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, this evening. President Macron and his wife, First Lady Brigitte Macron were both gracious and warm, making the event a very pleasant experience."

The president was reported to have embarked on a concerted move to woo investors into the country, adding that his administration has removed 2 big elephants, which are the fuel subsidy and multiple exchange rate.

Tinubu was reported to have promised the investors that the reform his administration started would be sustained for a competitive economy that will attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the country.

