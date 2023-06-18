President Bola Tinubu has continued the thread of surprising Nigerians and campaigning his manifesto tagged "The Renewed Hope" during the 2023 general election since May 29 when he resumed office as Nigerian leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Assessing the president's activities in his third week as Nigeria's leader, Tinubu made major policies and actions that changed the image of things in some sectors of the country.

4 Areas President Bola Tinubu shakes up Nigeria in his 3rd week Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

These policies and actions cut across the economy, education, corruption as well as governance.

Source: Legit.ng