There are strong indications that former governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may not be major members of President Bola Tinubu's cabinet

A former governor has revealed that President Tinubu's preference is technocrats — and not ex-governors

With this revelation, immediate past governors like Abdullahi Ganduje and Nasir El-Rufai who are top allies of Tinubu may be shunned

FCT, Abuja - The immediate past governors of Kano and Kaduna state, Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje and Nasir El-Rufai respectively, may not get a place in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

If a report on Thursday, June 22, by Vanguard newspaper, is anything to go by, President Tinubu prefers technocrats to ex-governors or leaders of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

'Tinubu trying to avoid APC leaders': Source

A former governor who spoke in confidence, said the president is “trying to avoid these APC leaders.”

According to him, the former APC governors, especially those of northern extraction, are pushing to be ministers.

He said:

“There is a little crisis in the northern APC; they are becoming a liability to Tinubu.

"Most of the former governors want to be ministers because they feel they contributed to Tinubu’s electoral victory.

‘’Some of these leaders collected mobilisation from Asiwaju but they now want to become ministers.

"As a result of that, they now want to become a distraction to the president by insisting that they should be appointed as ministers and also appointing people to the boards of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs.

“For now, Tinubu is trying to avoid these former northern governors; he is trying to distance himself from them.”

Furthermore, the source explained that President Tinubu is looking at appointing technocrats.

In Kano, for instance, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwakwanso, is reportedly fancied to be minister, ahead of Ganduje.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu is expected to send the list of his ministers to the National Assembly within 60 days of his inauguration.

