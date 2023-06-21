Mahdi Ali Gusau, the former deputy governor of Zamfara State, has been restored by a federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday

The Zamfara state House of Assembly impeached Gusau on February 23, 2022, despite a standing court order.

Gusau's travails started after Matawalle joined the APC from the PDP and he declined to join his boss in decamping

FCT, Abuja - A federal high court sitting in Abuja has ordered the restoration of Mahdi Ali Gusau as the deputy governor of Zamfara State on Wednesday, June 21.

According to Daily Nigerian, Gusau was impeached by the Zamfara State House of Assembly on February 23, 2022, despite a standing court order.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the court in his ruling on Wednesday voided all the steps and actions that were taken by the then Governor Bello Matawalle, the Zamfara State House of Assembly, the chief judge of the state in the purported impeachment of Gusau during the court proceedings.

How Zamfara governor who refused to join APC from PDP was impeached

The judge held that the actions of the trio were an aberration and would not be allowed to stand while maintaining that the move was “null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

Ekwo's statement reads in part:

“I agree with the learned silk for the plaintiff/applicant that the court must protect its dignity by reprimanding the 5th, 6th, and 7th defendants (speaker, governor, and chief judge) and undoing the steps, acts, or proceedings taken in the impeachment while this suit was pending.”

In contradiction to the argument presented by the counsel of the 5th to 38th defendants, the judge said no judicial authority was cited or relied upon by the lawyer that ordered any litigant to take any extra-judicial action when the case was still pending in court.

Gusau's dilemma started after he failed to join Matawalle by moving to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

